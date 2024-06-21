Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 32,097,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,554,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

