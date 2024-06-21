Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $466.38. 1,041,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

