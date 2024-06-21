Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $28,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.50. 1,460,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.28. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

