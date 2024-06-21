Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,986,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.98. 285,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,999. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

