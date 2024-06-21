Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after acquiring an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.67. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

