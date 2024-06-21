Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Increases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

GOLD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,190,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099,576. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

