Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Sanofi by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 131,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 30.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 5.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.85. 2,627,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

