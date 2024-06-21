Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 600.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

WPC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. 252,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

