Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Amgen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.30. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

