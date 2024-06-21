Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 738 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf makes up 1.2% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned about 3.87% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Get Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf alerts:

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RAFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The company has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.