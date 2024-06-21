Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 20,022 shares.The stock last traded at $48.68 and had previously closed at $48.37.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,925.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,435.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,925.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $431,321. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

