Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.93

Shares of Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $20.78. Buzzi shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 211 shares traded.
Buzzi Trading Down 3.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
