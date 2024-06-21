C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 3.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 1,643,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,865,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

