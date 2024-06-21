CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $660,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.