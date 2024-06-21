Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$32.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.22.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.01. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$44.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

