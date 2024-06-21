Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Price Target to $11.00

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elutia Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ ELUT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Elutia has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Elutia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Elutia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elutia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELUT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Elutia as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

