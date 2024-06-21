Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.07. 158,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,193. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.59.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

