CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Insider Sells $500,220.00 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CAVA opened at $92.24 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 224.98.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. CWM LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

