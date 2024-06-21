CEEK VR Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $33.60 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

