Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Sells C$5,028,880.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total value of C$5,028,880.00.

Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total value of C$5,115,360.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CVE stock opened at C$25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.86. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

