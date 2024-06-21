CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.57

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1729566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after buying an additional 1,843,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after buying an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.