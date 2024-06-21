Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.740-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Centerspace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -375.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

