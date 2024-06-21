Cheelee (CHEEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $381.58 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Cheelee has a total market cap of $381.58 million and $6.29 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be bought for approximately $19.72 or 0.00030732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 19.77606625 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,011,519.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

