Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 117,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,289,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,868. The company has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

