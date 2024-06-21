Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chromocell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CHRO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Chromocell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61.

Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chromocell Therapeutics

About Chromocell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chromocell Therapeutics stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Chromocell Therapeutics Co. ( NYSE:CHRO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 251,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.28% of Chromocell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

Featured Articles

