Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Chromocell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CHRO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Chromocell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61.
Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Chromocell Therapeutics
Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.
