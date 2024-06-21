Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.