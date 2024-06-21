Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

