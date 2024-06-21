Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.73. 558,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $29,323,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.