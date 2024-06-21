Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

