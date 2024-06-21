Citigroup Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $174.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $198.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.47.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.01. 490,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,277. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

