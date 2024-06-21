Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $253,286,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

