Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Down 1.3 %

CIZN opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Citizens Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

