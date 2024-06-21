Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Down 1.3 %
CIZN opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.01.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.
Citizens Announces Dividend
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
