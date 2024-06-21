CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Down 9.9%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) was down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). Approximately 1,260,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 720,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

CleanTech Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £20.53 million, a PE ratio of -289.50 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.13.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

