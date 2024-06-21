Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Clene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLNN

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Clene has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.