Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.15. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 4,930,241 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

