Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.15. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 4,930,241 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $662.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
