Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after buying an additional 787,113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,517,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,443,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 377,152 shares during the period. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,004,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. 581,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,175. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

