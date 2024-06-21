Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases 15,973 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $80.14. 143,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

