Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases 7,803 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 994,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.