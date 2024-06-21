Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases 882 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $355,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,092. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

