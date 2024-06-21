Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.71. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compugen stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

