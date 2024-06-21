Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Compugen Stock Performance
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compugen stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compugen
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.