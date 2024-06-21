Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNXC

Concentrix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 122,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,095,000 after buying an additional 720,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after buying an additional 490,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Concentrix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,707,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.