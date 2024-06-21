Concordium Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and $1.09 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,224,600,446 coins and its circulating supply is 9,632,455,278 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

