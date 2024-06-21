Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $618.90 million and $26.18 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,725.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.00601915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00114973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00249860 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00042308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068391 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,013,000,315 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,993,772 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,012,818,239.58 with 4,137,818,224.79 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14654977 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $25,714,201.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.