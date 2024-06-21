Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $606.59 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $606.59 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,146.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.67 or 0.00596553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00115381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00036797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00249884 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00068175 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,013,085,719 coins and its circulating supply is 4,138,082,862 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,012,818,239.58 with 4,137,818,224.79 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14654977 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $25,714,201.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

