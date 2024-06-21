ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 254.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after purchasing an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock remained flat at $111.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,096,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.