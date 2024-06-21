Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $30.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 468,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.50. 120,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.66 and its 200-day moving average is $238.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.