Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $454,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,486,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $167.18. 91,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average is $166.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

