Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 2.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.86. 349,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.54. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

