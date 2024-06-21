Contrasting Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -15.67% N/A -21.75% Tilray -43.98% -2.68% -2.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

9.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pervasip and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Tilray $627.12 million 2.09 -$1.45 billion ($0.44) -3.84

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pervasip and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 0 3 1 0 2.25

Tilray has a consensus price target of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Pervasip.

Summary

Tilray beats Pervasip on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

