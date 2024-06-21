Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini Sells 4,472 Shares

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total value of C$52,769.60.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE CPLF traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.84. The company had a trading volume of 385,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,273. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copperleaf Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

About Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

