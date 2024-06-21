Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sells $466,533.85 in Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

